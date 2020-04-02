Schools Finalize Delivery Methods for Remainder of School Year

by Jerome Jones

School systems across Alabama are finalizing their plans for alternative methods of instruction. Friday April 3, is the deadline State Superintendent Eric Mackey gave superintendents to submit their plans.

Lesson plans range from online, to cell phones, and physical lesson packets. In many school districts, teachers have been advised to set up home office spaces to maintain office hours, tutoring time, and monitor student progress.

In rural Macon county there are “brick areas,” where there is no internet connectivity or cellular data. Macon County officials have devised a plan for students in these areas. “We will make deliveries of those hard packets using the same method that we use to deliver our meals Monday through Friday.” says Macon County Superintendent Jaqueline Brooks.

Superintendent Brooks also says the school is planning some type of unconventional graduation ceremony.

According to memo that Alabama News Network obtained, Montgomery Public School teachers and staff will return to buildings on April 6th. Upon return there will be strict guidelines for social distancing, rotating shifts, and limited schedules.