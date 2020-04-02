Selma Small Businesses Struggles Amid COVID-19 Crisis

by George McDonald

The Coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on the small business community in Selma.

Many have had to change the way they do business — while others have had to cut business hours — and workers.

Dining-in is no longer an option for customers at restaurants due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Curb-side and drive-thru services — have become the new normal — at businesses all over the city.

Chris Stevens is the manager of Golden Ranch Bar-B-Q & Grill.

“We’ve been forced to do curb-side only. And we’re doing, probably a third of what we normally do at best. Sometimes it’s a fourth,” he said.

“So, we’ve been definitely impacted by this Coronavirus outbreak.”

As a result, Stevens has had to lay off 80 percent of his staff.

He said the only other option was to shut down the restaurant altogether.