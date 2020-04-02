Sen. Doug Jones: ‘Alabama should issue stay-home order’

by Alabama News Network Staff

Democratic Senator Doug Jones says he believes Alabama should issue a statewide stay-home order, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Other states have already issued the order.

There has been 17 coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama.

The state reported that it received nearly 75,000 unemployment claims in one week related to the virus.

Montgomery County disclosed that more than 5,000 medical masks received from the national stockpile were dry rotted.

