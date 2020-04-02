Update: Five Tornadoes Hit Our Area Tuesday
The National Weather Service has updated its damage survey from the line of storms that moved through our area on Tuesday, March 31. It has added two EF-0 tornadoes to the list, one in Montgomery County and one in Pike County, to make a total of five that hit on that day.
Here is the new list:
TORNADO #1 – Smith Gamble tornado in Montgomery County
Rating: EF-0, with estimated peak wind of 70mph
Path Length: 3.33 miles
Path Width: 190 yards maximum
Time: 10:23AM to 10:30AM CDT
Location: 2 miles WNW of Meadville to 3 miles NNE of Meadville
TORNADO #2 – County Road 1112 in Pike County
Rating: EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 70mph
Path Length: .14 mile
Path Width: 80 yards maximum
Time: 10:33AM to 10:33AM CDT
Location: 4 miles WSW of Orion to 4 miles WSW of Orion
TORNADO #3 – Troy Airport in Pike County
Rating EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 80mph
Path Length: 1.61 miles
Path Width: 80 yards maximum
Time: 10:34AM to 10:36AM CDT
Location: 1 mile WSW of Troy Municipal Airport to 1 mile SE of Troy Municipal Airport
TORNADO #4 – Sandfield in Pike County
Rating: EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 75mph
Path Length: .83 mile
Path Width: 180 yards maximum
Time: 10:51AM to 10:52AM CDT
Location: 1 mile S of Sandfield to 1 mile ESE of Sandfield
TORNADO #5 – Eufaula in Barbour County
Rating: EF-2 with estimated peak wind of 130mph
Path Length: 7.85 miles
Path Width: 350 yards maximum
Time: 11:34AM to 11:46AM CDT
Location: 3 miles ENE of Baker Hill to 5 miles S of Eufaula
The enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes in these categories:
EF-0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH
EF-1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH
EF-2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH
EF-3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH
EF-4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH
EF-5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH