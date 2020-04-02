Update: Five Tornadoes Hit Our Area Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has updated its damage survey from the line of storms that moved through our area on Tuesday, March 31. It has added two EF-0 tornadoes to the list, one in Montgomery County and one in Pike County, to make a total of five that hit on that day.

Here is the new list:

TORNADO #1 – Smith Gamble tornado in Montgomery County

Rating: EF-0, with estimated peak wind of 70mph

Path Length: 3.33 miles

Path Width: 190 yards maximum

Time: 10:23AM to 10:30AM CDT

Location: 2 miles WNW of Meadville to 3 miles NNE of Meadville

TORNADO #2 – County Road 1112 in Pike County

Rating: EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 70mph

Path Length: .14 mile

Path Width: 80 yards maximum

Time: 10:33AM to 10:33AM CDT

Location: 4 miles WSW of Orion to 4 miles WSW of Orion

TORNADO #3 – Troy Airport in Pike County

Rating EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 80mph

Path Length: 1.61 miles

Path Width: 80 yards maximum

Time: 10:34AM to 10:36AM CDT

Location: 1 mile WSW of Troy Municipal Airport to 1 mile SE of Troy Municipal Airport

TORNADO #4 – Sandfield in Pike County

Rating: EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 75mph

Path Length: .83 mile

Path Width: 180 yards maximum

Time: 10:51AM to 10:52AM CDT

Location: 1 mile S of Sandfield to 1 mile ESE of Sandfield

TORNADO #5 – Eufaula in Barbour County

Rating: EF-2 with estimated peak wind of 130mph

Path Length: 7.85 miles

Path Width: 350 yards maximum

Time: 11:34AM to 11:46AM CDT

Location: 3 miles ENE of Baker Hill to 5 miles S of Eufaula

The enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes in these categories:

EF-0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF-1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF-2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF-3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF-4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH

EF-5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH