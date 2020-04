by Alabama News Network Staff

The body of a man found in a pond along Highway 80 in Marengo County has been identified.

Uniontown Police confirmed to Alabama News Network that the man is identified as 36-year-old Willie Allen, Jr.

Allen was reported missing on March 23. His car was found abandoned on Highway 80 between Uniontown and Demopolis.

The Marengo County Coroner says Allen died from an accidental drowning and police say no foul play is suspected.