City of Montgomery to Limit Large Retailer Occupancy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting Friday, the City of Montgomery is limiting how many customers can be inside a store at once.

The directive allows up to 50 customers inside at once and includes large retailers like Wal-Mart, Target, etc. It also only pertains to retailers inside the city limits.

The Office of Mayor Steven Reed released this statement to Alabama News Network:

“The Governor’s Order limits public gatherings of 10 people or more. However, our police have been given the latitude to allow larger stores to have up to 50 people, at their discretion and as long as order is maintained. We hope that there will eventually be a statewide order that will clarify this issue for the entire state of Alabama, but in the meantime, we are going to do whatever is necessary to protect the lives and well-being of the citizens of Montgomery.”

As of Friday morning, there are 1,315 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama and 21 people have died.

