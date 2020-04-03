Hyundai Officials Say Worker at Montgomery Plant Has Died of Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has announced that an employee has died of coronavirus.

In a statement, Montgomery plant spokesman Robert Burns said, “Our Hyundai community is united in sending thoughts, prayers and sincerest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving. We’ve notified any employees who may have been in contact with this individual recently and they are self-quarantined at this time. We believe there are no additional employees at risk of infection because the individual has not been at the facility since March 18.”

“We are also offering team members grief counseling remotely through our employee assistance provider. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing details about the individual during this difficult time.”