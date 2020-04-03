MPS Details Plans for Remainder of School Year

by Jerome Jones

For a complete list of resources available to parents and students click here.

Free access to internet and WiFi is available for 60 days to student and teacher households that do not currently have internet or WiFi service. Click here for more information.

School resumes Monday April 6th. We are now learning more about the plans Montgomery Public Schools have to finish the year with alternative methods.

The school system is currently sending surveys to homes, and teachers are contacting parents to determine if technology devices are available to students at home. MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says students without devices, will be permitted to check out devices.

Formal attendance will not be taken for the remainder of the school year.

Seniors who were in good standing through the first three nine weeks will cleared for graduation, and their final grades for the year will be reported by using the student’s third nine weeks grades.

All seniors who have not met the requirements for graduation through three nine weeks will have to continue to work, and their final grades will be reported by using and average of the first, second, third, and fourth nine weeks grades.

Parents and students who need help with password recovery and other technical support should call 334-223-6810

Letter from the Chief Academic Officer-MPS Letter to Parents.pdf

Students can log in to Clever here. For a link to all Clever instructions, click here.

For Important ACCESS information for parents and students, click here. —

For a Parents’ Guide to Google Classroom, click here.

For a link to Sample Schedules to Keep the Brain Alert, click here.

For a link to Renaissance MyON Parents as Partners, click here.

For a link to all I-Ready documents for Grades K-8, click here.

For a link to Freckle Math printables for Grades K-8, click here.

For a link to MyOn Learning for Grades K-3, click here.

For a link to Pre-K resources, click here.

For a link to Special Education resources, click here.

For a wide range of summative assessment resources, click here.

For a wide range of resources and links, including many educational websites, Montgomery Public Schools invested websites, resources for teachers and tutors, websites to prepare for college and career decisions, and websites to stop the “summer slide,” click here.

Information for keeping children safe on the internet.

For additional resources for parents and students, click here.