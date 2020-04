Pedestrian Killed in East Montgomery Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say one person has died following a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in East Montgomery.

Cpl. Tyneshia James said it happened around 8:00PM Friday night on I-85 near Chantilly Parkway.

Cpl. James said the pedestrian died from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.