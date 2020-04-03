Splendid Spring Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

SPLENDID SPRING WEATHER: Again, a chilly start to the day, but with more sun than clouds today, we will see temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s across South/Central Alabama. It will remain dry and very comfortable with essentially no humidity, enjoy, because it won’t be very long until it will settle in for the summer.

GENERALLY DRY WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday look generally dry and pleasant with a partly sunny sky and highs on wither side of 80° both days. Rain chances are not zero, but less than 20% both days so we will mention the chance for an isolated shower, but for now, we don’t expect anything too heavy or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Much of next week looks to feature more clouds than sun, with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, but again no major forcing mechanism, so we are not expecting anything too widespread or intense. Highs much of next week should be in the low to mid 80s. Late in the week, some of the global models continue suggesting a deep upper-trough will approach, causing a potent storm system to move across the state, with some potential for severe storms perhaps sometime over Easter Weekend. Way too early to know if this will happen, just something to watch over the next week. Behind that system, it still looks like we could see a late season cool snap.

Be blessed and please be social distancing!

Ryan