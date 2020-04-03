Warmer With Only Stray Showers Over The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Three days into April now, and the weather continues to treat us well in central and south Alabama. Although Temperatures fell into the low to mid 40s for most locations this morning, afternoon temperatures rose into the upper 70s. Plentiful sunshine filled the sky Friday, and we should see plenty more over the weekend. For this evening, expect somewhere between a mostly clear and partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain rather mild, still in the low 70s at 7PM, before falling into the lower 60s by 11PM. Tonight looks partly cloudy and cool (but not cold) with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend features warm temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds each day. There’s a chance for a stray shower both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but the vast majority of our area remains dry. Any showers we see over the weekend will be brief and very light. Expect highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s each night.

Next week features better chances for rain. However, we’ll begin on a relatively dry note Monday with just isolated showers. Warm and slightly above normal temperatures continue next week. Expect highs generally in the low 80s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. The chance for rain continues to look more promising Tuesday, despite the lack of a true front entering our area to provide a focus for rain. The clouds and more widespread rain could hold highs in the 70s to around 80° in many locations. The chance for rain decreases somewhat Wednesday, with temperatures potentially warming into the mid 80s.

The chance for rain looks better on Thursday and Friday with the possible approach and passage of a cold front from the north. That could set us up for cooler weather going into next weekend, though models are in poor agreement that far out at this time. Otherwise, expect highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday with lows in the low 60s.