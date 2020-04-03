What the Tech? Time to Back Up Your Computer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wednesday, March 31 was World Backup Day, a day where computer users everywhere are encouraged to back up their computer to keep their documents and pictures safe.

If you’re at home because of the coronavirus outbreak, this could be the perfect time to do it.

For most people, backing up a computer is something they never think about. According to the organization at the forefront of the day, 30% of people have never backed up their machine.

“I think because the physical hard drive’s size have gotten so large, people just kind of forget about it,” said David Gray a computer technician who stays busy in his shop.

He says he’s getting more computers in for repair the past few weeks as more people are working from home due to the safe at home orders.

Gray says sooner or later computers will crash and die, and if the owner hasn’t backed it up to another hard drive or to the cloud, they’ll lose all their documents and precious memories.

“These things can only spin so many times. “A desktop is typically going to last longer. I’d say 5 years for a desktop and between 3 and 5 on both. But your desktop is going to last longer”.

Accidents happen but so do crashes of older hard drives. Ransom wear is a culprit too. That’s when a hacker installs a program on your computer then sends a note to pay a ransom to get the data back. 1 of 10 computers infected with viruses and nearly a third crash because of an accident.

Gray says you should copy or clone everything on your hard drive onto another hard drive and keep it in a safe place. And here’s a surprise:

“I have a lot of Macs come in here and whether your a Mac fan or not, I see a lot of problems with them. I see a lot of issues. These machines just aren’t lasting as long.”

Gray suggests getting a hard drive and clone the primary hard drive including the operating system. You can also subscribe to a service such as Carbonite which constantly backs up the computer whenever you add files.

Any computer hard drive can crash without warning and if you don’t have a backup you can lose everything forever. You’ve got time on your hands now since you’re home. So back it up.