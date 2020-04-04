A Couple More Mainly Dry Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was another nice spring day across central and south Alabama. Although temperatures started on a cool note in the low to mid 50s, afternoon highs warmed into the low 80s. Most of the area saw plenty of sunshine today, but clouds are increasing this evening. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures still in the low 70s through at least 8PM before falling into the 60s. Temperatures won’t fall as far overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday morning.

Sunday begins on a mostly cloudy or even cloudy note. The clouds likely break up a bit by the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine. Temperatures warm up quite a bit again with highs in the low to mid 80s. There’s a small chance for a stray shower, but these would be brief and light and essentially inconsequential. The clouds may clear up a bit more Sunday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances improve next week, but Monday still looks mainly dry. Again, there’s only a chance for a stray shower with an otherwise warm afternoon. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. The chance for rain looks much better Tuesday, despite the lack of a clear front entering our area. Most of the rain arrives during the afternoon and evening. The more widespread rain moves out by Wednesday, but isolated to scattered showers remain possible. The above-normal warmth continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

There’s another decent chance for rain late next week. This time, models bring a front through central and south Alabama. The best chance for rain from this front looks like Thursday, though models indicate post-frontal rain continuing into next Friday and even Saturday. It looks like the front pushes all the way through our area, bringing a surge of cooler air. Temperatures recede into the 70s for highs with 50s for lows Friday, Saturday, and even Easter Sunday.

Although the front pushes south of our area into the gulf, it likely stalls there. There’s a chance that some rain could work its way into south Alabama on Easter north of the front. However, the chance appears low at this time. We’ll continue to update the forecast as we get a better picture on Easter Sunday’s weather.