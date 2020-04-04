Andalusia Police Department Seeking Info on Drive-by Shooting

by Samantha Williams

The Andalusia Police Department is seeking information in the investigation of a drive-by shooting.

On the city’s Facebook page, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Friday on Packer Avenue. An investigation determined that several shots were fired, including one that hit a car and another that went into a house and hit a sofa. Authorities said a woman was seated on the sofa at the time the shots were fired and a child was in the house.

Police believe the suspect/suspects were driving a blue vehicle, possibly a Cadillac.



“Anyone who has information about this is asked to call the department and ask for someone in Investigations,” Chief Paul Hudson said. “We need to get this stopped before an innocent person is injured or killed.”

Anyone with information can contact the APD at 222-1155 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). All Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 when their tip leads to an arrest.