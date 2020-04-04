City of Prattville Implements Curfew amid COVID-19

by Samantha Williams

The City of Prattville is implementing a curfew starting Saturday, April 4th. The curfew is from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The mayor’s office released this statement:

Due to ongoing efforts to combat and control the spread of COVID-19 and per the presidential ordered National State of Emergency and local State of Emergency, the Prattville City Council voted last night to impose a curfew in the City of Prattville. Effective April 4, 2020, this Public Safety curfew is imposed between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. seven days a week until further notice.

Anyone who meets the legal requirements to be out during the imposed hours within the curfew, please have information on hand that would indicate the necessity of such travel. This curfew is one of the ways the City of Prattville is working to flatten the curve of COVID-19 while protecting business owners during their reduction in hours of operation. This curfew will not hinder essential personnel as they commute to and from their respective professions.

“Partners of Prattville, we will continue to face COVID-19 head-on and will make modifications to procedures when absolutely necessary. I am very proud of the way citizens of Prattville are respecting each other in essential businesses and outdoors. We are all working together to conquer COVID-19 so we can get back to our new normal. We will continue to update our citizens as we move forward. I ask that you keep praying for everyone working on the frontlines of this virus, and those that continue providing essential services to all. Also, please keep your elected officials in your prayers as they are addressing uncharted waters together. With your help and support, we will beat COVID-19, and our Prattville will be stronger from this experience! As always, call me if you need me at 334.391.3948, and Be Informed, Be Prepared, and Be Safe,” said Bill Gillespie, Jr.

You can stay connected and get the updates on the city’s WEBSITE and its FACEBOOK PAGE.