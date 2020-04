by Alabama News Network Staff

The owner of Eastdale Mall in Montgomery has announced that the mall will be closed by the end of the business day today.

Namdar Realty Group says that it will heed the stay-at-home order that Gov. Kay Ivey issued on Friday. That order goes into effect today at 5 p.m. statewide. It will last until 5 p.m. on April 30.

It is not known when the mall might re-open. Several stores had previously closed in response to the coronavirus.

Statement from Namdar Realty Group