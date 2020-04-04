Local Businesses Are Finding Ways to Survive During COVID-19

by Justin Walker

Due to COVID-19, some small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. David Lamb is the owner of the Frutta Bowls restaurants in Montgomery and Auburn. He is experiencing first-hand the affects the virus is having on business.

“It’s been brutal. Our business is one quarter of what it normally is, ” Lamb said.

Lamb says has had to make some tough decisions since the pandemic began, including temporarily closing his Auburn location and reducing staff.

“It just seemed like the right decision just to take a little break. Hopefully it’s going to be a short break, and we can get back into taking care of people and serving them some fantastic food and loving on them the way we enjoy doing,” Lamb said.

But this is the new normal for some small businesses in the River Region. Many owners are searching for ways to save their businesses. Elizabeth Bethune is the owner of Elizabeth Ellen Digital. It’s a marketing business that offers advice to business owners on how to use social media to engage customers.

“The community wants to see these businesses survive through this, so the majority of the people are willing to support whatever way they can. A lot of smaller businesses, as far as retail are doing free shipping, or doing discounts just to promote online ordering,” Bethune said.

Bethune says the most important advice she can give to small business owners is to simply stay connected..

“Communicate what’s changed. Communicate what you are doing, and don’t be afraid to do something a little different. If you normally just do photos, don’t be afraid to hop on and do a video explaining something,” Bethune said.

Back at Frutta Bowls, Lamb says he’s busy applying for governmental assistance through the Small Business Administration.

He’s also encouraging other business owners to reach out for help.

“We are better together. You hear that, and that is a cliche, but right now, during this virus, that has never been more true,” Lamb said.

Bethune says right now, most people are wanting to know which local businesses are open… and she says a great way to find out is through social media.

You can find out which restaurants are still offering services here.

Information from the Small Business Administration can be found here.