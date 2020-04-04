Lowndes County Implements Curfew Following Statewide Shelter Order

by Samantha Williams

Saturday morning, Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West announced a county-wide curfew. The curfew started Friday, April 3rd and will run from 10 PM until 5 AM.

“We want to stay ahead of the game,” Sheriff West said. “We don’t want this thing to hit us and have not done anything to prepare. We’re trying to prepare our community to take these steps so we don’t get hit. If we don’t set some parameters, in two months time, we won’t have the parameters to put the bodies.”

You can read Alabama’s statewide shelter order here: Read the Complete State Order (pdf)