Calhoun’s Davison wins Mr. Basketball in Alabama

by Adam Solomon

Fresh off of being named the Gatorade Player of the year a week ago, Calhoun’s J.D. Davison has now been given the title of Mr. Basketball. The 6-foot-3, junior averaged 30.4 points and 12 rebounds per game en route to a Class 2A championship that saw Davison finish with 34 points and 10 rebounds against Barbour County. Davison topped off the championship with a game winning three with 1 second to play.

The award came very late Saturday night.

Davison has collegiate offers from multiple schools including Alabama and Auburn. Should the junior win the award next season, he would join Trendon Watford and John Petty as the only two-time winners in the state. Overall, Davison is the the 5th junior to win the award.