Man Killed in Elmore County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a man from Oregon has been killed in a wreck in Elmore County.

State troopers say 31-year-old Kevin Mara of McMinnville, Oregon, was killed at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say he was a passenger in a car that left the road and hit a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the driver, 22-year-0ld Alexis Danielle Wright of Wetumpka was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Elmore County Jail. She wasn’t hurt.

The wreck happened on Dozier Road near Woodhaven Trail, about five miles east of Wetumpka.