Mostly Sunny Monday, Then Clouds And Some Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

There was a stark contrast in our weather between the morning and afternoon today. The day began with widespread clouds, but abundant sunshine returned during the afternoon. There was even some light rain early this morning across far south Alabama, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain reported in Greenville, Andalusia, and Evergreen this morning. Temperatures rebounded into the low 80s for most this afternoon. Expect a generally clear sky with warm temperatures this evening. Temperatures remain in the 70s through 9PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 50s.

Monday features a mostly sunny sky and a chance for only a stray shower or two. Expect high temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s. Monday night features increasing clouds, and low temperatures only fall into the low 60s as a result. A decent chance for rain arrives Tuesday. However, looks like most of the rain holds off until Tuesday evening or Tuesday night. Tuesday still features highs in the low 80s despite more widespread clouds. There could be some showers around on Wednesday, but it looks like a drier day than Tuesday. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

A front heads towards central and south Alabama Thursday. Models today show less rain associated with this front as it travels through our area. Showers could persist into late this week or this weekend even after the front pushes well to our south. Models are split this afternoon on the setup for Easter weekend’s weather. One models showers relatively dry and seasonable weather, while another develops a storm system to our west and brings it through our area Saturday/Sunday. The latter would lead to widespread shower and storms, and possibly even a severe weather threat. We’ll keep an eye on it, but the storm system solution for Easter weekend is an outlier at this time.