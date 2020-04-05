Pike Road Schools Change Curbside Meal Schedule

by Samantha Williams

According to Pike Road school’s Facebook page, starting Monday, April 16th, the school’s curbside meal schedule is changing. The free meal pickup program will be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Participants will receive seven days worth of meals, and the program will continue every Wednesday until the end of May.

The meals are part of Pike Road Schools Child Nutrition Program. The meals are not limited to Pike Road students- but any child 18 years or younger- regardless of residency.

For more information on picking up meals in Pike Road, click HERE.