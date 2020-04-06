by Shane Butler

A warm summer-like weather pattern holds on but there are changes on the way. Temps will continue to warm into the low to mid 80s through Thursday. Rain does return Tuesday and we could get a few storms to pass through the area Tuesday evening. Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) with the main threats gusty winds and hail. Scattered showers could hang around on and off throughout the remainder of the week. A frontal boundary swings through the area on Thursday. Temps drop into the 70s for highs Friday into the weekend. Looks like another rain/storm maker works into the deep south over Easter weekend. Models are split on timing with one slower and the other faster with the system moving through the state. Either way, rain and storms are likely Sunday into Monday. We will fine tune the forecast as we go through the work week.