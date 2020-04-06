Alabama Healthcare Volunteers Needed

by Jalea Brooks

As governors in some of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak are calling on doctors and nurses from other states to help fill their desperate need for healthcare workers, Alabama is now calling on front-line volunteers too.

As confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1,800 over the weekend, The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services (GOVS), also known as Alabama Serves, announced its newly launched Alabama ReadyOp program. It’s a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), aimed at building a reserve of healthcare volunteers should Alabama need them.

Alabama ReadyOp is calling all retired and part-time health professionals and even medical students to sign-up and be prepared to volunteer in Alabama. The program also open to health-care providers whose offices are closed due to COVID-19.

There’s a critical need for doctors nurses and other healthcare workers nationwide, but even if you don’t have to medical training you can sign up too. There’s a a wide range of volunteer needs listed on the sign-up website including administrative assistants, ministers, food services managers, interpreters, and paralegals. You’ll be prompted to check which boxes apply to your area of experience. By signing up, you’ll receive alerts from ADPH on how you can help.

Over the weekend, officials said more than 200 healthcare volunteers have already signed up for the program. If you’re interested in doing the same, you can find more information here.