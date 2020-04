by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police and Montgomery Fire/Rescue are on the scene of a body found in a pond near Wares Ferry Road.

Montgomery Police say around 7:30AM Monday, an adult male was located in a pond in the 700 block of Charlie Brassell Place.

Capt. Regina Duckett says there were no signs of foul play and it appears the adult male was fishing when he had a medical episode.

This is a developing story. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.