Confused about Alabama’s Stay-at-home Order? Here are Answers to Your Questions

Alabama is now under a state-at-home order, which Gov. Kay Ivey issued on Friday. The order runs until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

Because the order allows you to get groceries and other essentials, and permits people to go to work if their job is considered essential, it has raised questions about who can go where and when.

That’s why the Governor’s office and the Alabama Department of Public Health have worked together to issue answers to frequently asked questions.

Check out these FAQs for information to what many Alabamians what to know more about.