Montgomery Gas Prices Continue Falling

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s gas prices have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.73 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 205 stations.

It says gas prices in Montgomery are 38 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 68.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Montgomery is priced at $1.25 a gallon, while the most expensive is $1.99 a gallon.

That compares to the lowest price in the state, which is $1.28 a gallon, while the highest statewide is $2.46 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.91 a gallon. The national average is down 48.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 84.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the historical gasoline prices in Montgomery and the national average going back ten years:

April 6, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

April 6, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 6, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 6, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

April 6, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 6, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 6, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

April 6, 2012: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

April 6, 2011: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

April 6, 2010: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

“The national average continues to fall as every state has seen yet another decline in average gas prices over the last week as overall oil demand remains constrained due to COVID-19,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Do keep an eye on this week’s potential meeting between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, however. On hopes of a production cut, oil rallied nearly $7 per barrel last week, but tomorrow’s meeting was postponed. If there is an oil production cut, it may establish a floor to oil prices, but motorists need not worry- if there is a cut, it is highly unlikely to cause a surge in gas prices, as retail prices have not come close to matching the declines in wholesale prices to this point.”