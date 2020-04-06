Montgomery Postal Worker Dies of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that a worker in the main Winton M. Blount postal facility in Montgomery has died of COVID-19. The worker’s name isn’t being released.

The employee died Sunday morning, April 5.

The USPS says the employee worked on the night shift at the Montgomery Processing and Distribution Center. The employee would have had no contact with the public.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our postal family members in Montgomery, Alabama,” Debra J. Fetterly, USPS Spokesperson, Alabama District, said in a statement.

“The employee was a dedicated public servant, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee.”