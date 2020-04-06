Showers And Storms Return Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a refreshingly cool start to our day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell into the low and mid 50s overnight, but quickly warmed to around 80° by midday thanks to abundant sunshine. The sunshine may not be quite as abundant this afternoon, with clouds moving in from the west. While the clouds likely won’t produce any rain, there’s a chance for a stray shower this afternoon. However, the vast majority of our area stays dry, with temperatures surging into the mid and possibly upper 80s. Temperatures remain quite warm this evening, with upper 70s at 7PM and lower 70s by 9PM. Increasing clouds overnight keep temperatures more mild, with lows in the low 60s.

The weather pattern changes Tuesday, with a good chance for showers and storms. However, looks like most of the rain holds off until the late afternoon. Rain could continue into the evening, with most tapering off overnight. The chance for showers and storms continues on Wednesday, though it should be more of a scattered coverage. Expect temperatures to trend on the warm and above-normal side through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Models still show a cold front working through central and south Alabama Thursday. The amount of available moisture ahead of the front looks limited, so Thursday is unlikely to be a washout. There could still be some rain around Friday well behind the front. Temperatures warm to near 80° Thursday, but only reach the 70s (or 60s) Friday behind the front. Friday night lows likely fall at least into the low 50s.

The forecast gets murky next weekend. Models now latch onto the idea of a storm system developing to our west this weekend. However, there are sizable timing differences, with the Euro, for example, showing an onset of rain Saturday, while the GFS holds rain off until late Easter Sunday. For now, there’s a chance for rain in our forecast each day, but the forecast is likely to change quite a bit between now and this weekend, so stay tuned. The rainfall from this system could be significant whenever it arrives, with the potential for inches of rain. We may also have to keep an eye on a possible severe weather threat, but again, confidence is low on the evolution of this system.