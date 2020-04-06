Some Rain and Storms Set to Return

by Ryan Stinnett

TO START THE WEEK: Today looks generally dry and very warm with afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s again. Tonight, moisture levels will be on the increase as a period of more unsettled weather is expected for Alabama.

PERIODS OF RAIN AND STORMS: For Tuesday and Wednesday, a moisture-rich air mass will be in place, and little disturbances will work across the state, which will cause more showers and storms these two days. As of now, there could be a few stronger storms, but it doesn’t look like severe storms will be an issue. Rainfall totals these two days should remain under an inch, so flooding is not a concern either. Highs will range each day with upper 70s to mid 80s expected. By Thursday, a more potent storm system in the Great Lakes should send a cold front towards Alabama, but the main low and dynamics will remain well to the north of Alabama in the Great Lakes. That would limit the overall severe weather threat, but we will continue to mention the chance for showers and storms Thursday and Friday as well.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER: For now, and this is likely to change over the coming days due to model discrepancies, a slightly cooler air mass moves towards the state state, with both Saturday and Sunday remaining generally dry, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid 70s, while lows are in the 50s. However, this is a low confidence forecast for now, as some model data suggest we could have to deal with a storm threat next weekend…stay tuned for forecast updates through the week.

Social distance like your life depends on it…

Ryan