The Masters Moves to November While Other Golf Events Are Rescheduled

by Alabama News Network Staff

In a joint statement, the PGA Tour, USGA, R&A, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club clarified this morning what golf could look like for the rest of this year.

It is hoped that three of the four annual majors will be played with those three shifting to different dates than originally scheduled.

The Masters was supposed to start Thursday in Augusta, Georgia.

Here are the new dates for the biggest events in golf this year.

PGA Championship — Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park (previously in May)

U.S. Open — Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot (previously in June)

Ryder Cup — Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits

Masters — Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National (previously in April)

The Masters has been played 83 times since the inaugural event in 1934 and finished 82 times in April. The only Masters that didn’t was the first one, which ended in late March. The event was canceled from 1943-45 because of World War II.

MORE COVERAGE FROM CBS SPORTS

The R&A announced that the British Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in England, will be pushed back until July 15-18 in 2021, leaving the 150th Open for St. Andrews in 2022.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year, but it is not going to be possible,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said.

The PGA Tour does not have any official dates listed for non-majors but will try and fill some of the summer dates left empty by the moving major championships as the coronavirus pandemic allows.

It did announce that the Wyndham Championship and three FedEx Cup Playoffs events have been moved back a week and will end on Labor Day weekend. They will then be followed by the U.S. Open two weeks later.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)