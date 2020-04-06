Update on COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Nursing Homes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer has issued a statement regarding COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

“Alabama nursing homes continue to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and treat those who are diagnosed with the virus,” Farmer said in a statement. “As of today, 31 of our member nursing homes in 17 counties have reported COVID-19 positive cases to the Alabama Nursing Home Association. These reports involve residents, staff members or both at nursing homes in rural and urban locations. These nursing homes are following the reporting guidelines and implementing isolation procedures.”

“I predict the number of nursing homes with cases will grow as more tests are administered and the results are returned. As previously stated, the delays in receiving test kits and test results are beyond our control yet places our residents and employees at great risk.

“Our members have taken the threat of COVID-19 seriously from the start. Most restricted or stopped visitation and began screening employees before state and federal government agencies required it. They continue to practice infection control guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate residents who test positive or are believed to have been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive. Like other health care providers, nursing homes need a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). Infection control measures will only be as effective as our ability to secure PPE.”

Founded in 1951, the Alabama Nursing Home Association represents 94% of the state’s nursing homes.