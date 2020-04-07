ADPH Website Now Provides Age and Race of COVID-19 Patients

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website now provides additional data elements to describe the state residents who are affected by COVID-19. This can be viewed under the “Current Situation in Alabama” header at alabamapublichealth.gov/ infectiousdiseases/2019- coronavirus.html .

Demographic characteristics include the following:

· Number of laboratory-confirmed cases

· Total number hospitalized

· Reported deaths

· Verified deaths

· Age

· Sex

· Race

· Ethnicity

Clinical and epidemiologic characteristics of patients include:

· Intensive care unit

· Mechanical ventilation

· Healthcare worker (Hospitals and doctors’ offices)

· Long-term care

o Employee

o Resident

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “We have received several requests for information about the many Alabamians affected by this highly infectious and deadly virus. Everyone plays a critical role in protecting others.”

During this critical time, the public is reminded to stay home if sick except to seek medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and keep a six-foot distance between themselves and others. Fines for each violation of the health order are up to $500.

An ADPH toll-free hotline and e-mail address are as follows:

·COVID-19 General Information – 800-270-7268

Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, and a language line is available for people who do not speak English.

·The COVID-19 General Information E-mail address – covid19info@adph.state.al.us

In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation statewide at 888-264-2256. No medical advice is given on this line.