April 13 is Personal Protective Equipment Donation Day in Alabama
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and partnering county medical societies, in an effort to assist physicians and other healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, are hosting a statewide PPE donation day on April 13, at various locations around Alabama.
The public and businesses from around the state are encouraged to donate any extra PPE they might have to help physicians on the front lines striving to help our sick and keep the virus from spreading.
The following items are being requested: N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves (latex and latex free), face shields, sterile specimen collection swabs, commercial grade bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer (70% ethyl alcohol).
Drop off locations have been set up around the state at these sites:
Madison County – Huntsville Chamber of Commerce
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Call (256) 535-2000 and someone will come to your car to pick up items
225 Church Street NW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Jefferson County – Healthcare Coalition Coordination Center
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Christian Service Mission Warehouse
3600 3rd Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Lee County – East Alabama Medical Center
8 a.m. – 10 a.m and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
2000 Pepperall Parkway
Opelika, AL 36801
Montgomery County- Medical Association of the State of Alabama
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
19 S. Jackson Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
Mobile County – Mobile County Medical Society
2701 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36606
Baldwin County – Thomas Medical Center
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
27961 US Hwy 98
Daphne, AL 36526
South Alabama Family Practice
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
202 W Orange Ave
Foley, AL 36535
Houston County – Salvation Army
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
1001 S. Bell Street
Dothan, AL 36301
For more information visit the COVID-19 resource website – https://alabamamedicine.org/coronavirus/physician-resources/