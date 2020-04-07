April 13 is Personal Protective Equipment Donation Day in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and partnering county medical societies, in an effort to assist physicians and other healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, are hosting a statewide PPE donation day on April 13, at various locations around Alabama.

The public and businesses from around the state are encouraged to donate any extra PPE they might have to help physicians on the front lines striving to help our sick and keep the virus from spreading.

The following items are being requested: N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves (latex and latex free), face shields, sterile specimen collection swabs, commercial grade bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer (70% ethyl alcohol).

Drop off locations have been set up around the state at these sites:

Madison County – Huntsville Chamber of Commerce

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call (256) 535-2000 and someone will come to your car to pick up items

225 Church Street NW

Huntsville, AL 35801

Jefferson County – Healthcare Coalition Coordination Center

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Christian Service Mission Warehouse

3600 3rd Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35222

Lee County – East Alabama Medical Center

8 a.m. – 10 a.m and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

2000 Pepperall Parkway

Opelika, AL 36801

Montgomery County- Medical Association of the State of Alabama

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

19 S. Jackson Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

Mobile County – Mobile County Medical Society

2701 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36606

Baldwin County – Thomas Medical Center

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

27961 US Hwy 98

Daphne, AL 36526

South Alabama Family Practice

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

202 W Orange Ave

Foley, AL 36535

Houston County – Salvation Army

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

1001 S. Bell Street

Dothan, AL 36301

For more information visit the COVID-19 resource website – https://alabamamedicine.org/coronavirus/physician-resources/