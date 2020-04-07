COVID-19 Outbreak Causes Change at Selma Doctors’ Clinic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced some businesses to shut down.

But — Selma Doctors’ Clinic — is not one of them.

“We are still open and we’re here to serve our patients,” said Office Manager Melissa Vardaman. COVID-19″We’re still here for you, we’re still here for you if your sick, we’re still here for your family.”

However, the outbreak has caused some big changes in the way the healthcare needs of the patients served at the clinic — are delivered.

“Telemedicine is where you can video-chat face to face with your doctor. That keeps you in the comfort of your home. And that keeps you safe.”

“But we are still open. And so the people that need to come in to be seen, they can still be seen,” said Vardaman.

Vardaman says safeguards have been put in place at the clinic — to keep everyone safe. She says patients who come in for on-site visits — are now screened before they’re allowed to enter the building.

“They’ll take your temperature and make sure that if you’re running a fever that you can’t come in, because we have to protect our other patients that are here. We have to protect our staff,” said Nurse Practitioner Mary Elizabeth Switzer.

“We’re taking all necessary precautions to keep everything safe and sanitized,” said Vardaman.

The clinic is also offering drive thru services for some patients.

“We’re drawing blood in the car. You just pull up to that front and you call and we’ll send somebody out and take care of that. We can check your blood pressure that way,” said Switzer.

“We have had to change and adjust. And I think that our practice has done a great job at doing that.”