Gov. Kay Ivey Announces “Ribbons of Hope” Campaign

Gov. Kay Ivey has launched her “Ribbons of Hope” campaign at a ceremony at the Alabama Capitol.

Ivey is encouraging people to tie ribbons around a tree or pole in their front yard as a symbol to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders, and for one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivey was joined by several local pastors to officially tie the first “Ribbon of Hope” on a tree in front of the Alabama State Capitol.

“Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets,” Gov. Ivey said. “These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”

The governor was joined by First Baptist Church of Montgomery Pastor Jay Wolf, 89.1 FM Faith Director of Ministry Relations Billy Irvin, Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Pastor Courtney Meadows, Alabama Baptist Convention Hispanic Ministries Coordinator Anel Robiyana, His Vessel Ministry Minister Jo Hancock, Former Pastor at Frazer United Methodist Church John Ed Mathison, as well as First Baptist Montgomery Lay Leader Soo Seok Yang.