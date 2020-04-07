Maxwell Air Force Base to Require Wearing of Face Coverings
Beginning Friday, April 10, wearing a cloth face covering will be mandatory in the Maxwell-Gunter commissaries, AAFES facilities, clinic, customer service offices, operating food establishments and any academic settings where faculty and students are unable to maintain six feet of physical distancing.
The CDC has said a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This new evidence led the CDC to recommend the wear of face coverings.
Practicing physical distancing (remaining 6-feet apart), remains important in slowing the spread of the disease.