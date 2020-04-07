Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Launches Two Task Forces to Address Effects of Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced that he is launching two task forces to address the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the city.

“This climate of economic uncertainty and increased hardships for families in our region calls for meaningful and immediate action,” Reed said in a statement. “As we continue in the recovery process and aid those affected throughout our community, these committees will help assess the needs of Montgomery and chart an effective path forward for the residents and businesses who made this region what it is prior the COVID-19 outbreak.”

In a statement, the mayor’s office said each group will identify and develop solutions to help those most impacted by the pandemic and then ultimately restore Montgomery’s once-vibrant economy. They will first focus on immediate needs, then eventually transition into a second phase focusing on recovery efforts that include putting residents back to work and revitalizing Montgomery’s economy.

One task force, called the Economic Impact Task Force will identify and facilitate measures to address the economic impact. The task force will work with these stakeholders to develop and/or recommend new policies and programs that the federal, state, county, and city governments, as well as the private sector, can enact to provide economic and financial support to support the people and businesses of Montgomery.

Initially, the first phase of this task force will focus on immediate needs such as rent/mortgages, utilities, unemployment issues, and more.

The members of this task force will be Montgomery City Council President Charlie Jinright; Montgomery City Councilor C.C. Calhoun; Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean; Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton; Wade Preston, Founder, Prevail Coffee; and Nichole Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Gaitway Solution LLC.

The second task force, called the Community Impact Task Force will address the mental, physical and socioeconomic impacts of this crisis and will work with community stakeholders and partners to inform policy making and outreach efforts.

This group will be comprised of local leaders, city personnel, community organizers, healthcare professionals and others involved in local coronavirus response strategy. This group will examine best practices and will benchmark other cities to help inform their work and decision making. Initially, the first phase of this task force will focus on social services, food, education, domestic violence, transportation, healthcare, and more.

The members of this task force will be Montgomery City Councilor Audrey Graham; Montgomery City Councilor Oronde Mitchell; Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker; Reverend Edward Nettles, Freewill Missionary Baptist Church; Jimmy Hill, President and CEO, River Region United Way; and Kynesha Brown, community advocate.

The Economic Impact Task Force will hold its first meeting on Wednesday April 8th at 2:00 PM. The meeting will be held via teleconference.

The Community Impact Task Force will hold its first meeting on Thursday April 9th at 2:00 PM. The meeting will be held via teleconference.

For updates on the Community Impact and Economic Impact Task Forces, visit www.mgmready.com.

— Information from the Office of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed