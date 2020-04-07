More Stores Decide to Close This Easter to Give Workers a Rest

by Alabama News Network Staff

You may find more stores closed on Easter than usual this year. Some large retailers are deciding to close in order to give their workers a rest.

Many of these stores have been hard pressed to get their shelves restocked and sanitized during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some stores on this list are traditionally closed on Easter. Others are deciding to close this year.

Here are the major stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12:

Aldi

Big Lots

Costco

Lowe’s

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Winn-Dixie