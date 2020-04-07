Nursing Homes Facing Testing, Supply Needs

by Andrew James

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Alabama nursing homes continues to climb. The Alabama Nursing Home Association says 31 nursing homes in 17 counties have at least one case.

Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City has six COVID-19 cases in residents. Five residents at Capitol Hill Healthcare in Montgomery have also tested positive. Hillview Terrace in Montgomery has one confirmed case in a resident. Troy Health & Rehab has now confirmed one case in a resident. Nursing home officials say they’re having trouble getting needed supplies.

“We are hearing from our members across the state that is very difficult to obtain personal protective equipment, that they order a certain quantity and only get a fraction of it,” explains John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association says as of late last week, there were at least 1,000 outstanding COVID-19 tests.