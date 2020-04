by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 1:00 p.m. today, April 6, has claimed the life of a Pine Hill man. Roy Lee Mason, 61, was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Mason was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 103, approximately 10 miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.