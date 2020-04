Prattville Man Charged with Impersonating a Police Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Police have arrest a Prattville man for impersonating a police officer.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says 26-year-old Sean Payton Lann is also charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

Chief Fulford says Lann was pulling people over in a car equipped with blue lights. He says Lann was caught and arrested by real police officers Monday after a brief high-speed chase.

Lann is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $36,000 bond.