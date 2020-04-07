Rain/Storms Tonight

by Shane Butler

We have an unsettled weather pattern remaining in place through Thursday morning. Occasional rain/storms will move over the area. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Rainfall potential will range between .25 to 1 inch. We see the rain activity coming to a brief end Thursday and lasting through Friday. A cold front sweeps through and ushers in some slightly cooler air for late week. Highs drop into the lower to mid 70s while overnight lows fall into the 50s and eventually mid 40s Saturday morning. Over the upcoming weekend we go back into a rainy weather pattern. Rain and possibly storms move through the state Saturday evening and linger through Sunday into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts could reach 1-3 inches with this system. It clears out and cools down even more early next week. Highs only manage upper 60s to lower 70s and lows drop into the lower 40s through midweek.