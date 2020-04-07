Salvation Army Shelters Open 24/7 Due to Stay-at-Home Order

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the statewide Stay-at-Home order, all Salvation Army shelters in Alabama will be operating 24/7. All social services will still be provided, by appointment, to practice a safe social distancing.

Thrift stores will remain closed until the order is lifted.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery currently has 19 residents. The shelter serves three meals a day and only has enough food to last throughout the next three weeks. They are still distributing groceries to families throughout Montgomery community that have been impacted by COVID-19. The administrative office hours are now 9 am – 12 pm and you should call to schedule a grocery pickup time.

The Salvation Army says cleaning has increased throughout the shelter due to extended hours.

As of now, the The Montgomery Salvation Army doesn’t have any residents with COVID-19. Any residents showing symptoms will be isolated into a separate living space. Meals will be delivered to those residents by staff with proper personal protective equipment.

The shelter is in need of personal hygiene kits but the most significant need is fiances.

To support the Montgomery Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give.