Walk-On’s Montgomery Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Hospitality Workers

Furlough Kitchen food truck by Walk-On's will serve 1000 meals to furloughed workers in Montgomery.

by Jerome Jones

On Wednesday April 8th, Furlough Food Truck by Walk-On’s will provide one free meal to furloughed hospitaity workers.

The truck will operate from 2pm to 5pm at Walk-On’s in Montgomery.

Furlough Kitchen has already served more than 3000 meals to furloughed hospitality workers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This will be the first venture outside of Louisiana.