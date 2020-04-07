WANTED: Lowndes County Authorities Searching Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the armed robbery the BP Convenience Store located at Highway 97 and Highway 80. The store was robbed at gun point on Sunday, April 5.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a pick hoodie, woodland camouflage pants, red mask with eye holes cutout, and a gold shirt underneath.

Investigators say he entered the gas station, produced a handgun, and robbed the clerk of the cash in the register. There was another unknown suspect that stood outside in a black hoodie. Both suspects fled in a white late 2000’s Chevrolet Impala with red fenders and fled on Highway 80 West.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!