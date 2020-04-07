What the Tech? Can You Make Money by Completing Online Surveys?

by Alabama News Network Staff

So you’re sitting at home with little to do with all your time. Maybe you’ve been laid-off or furloughed from your job.

If you’re looking for a way to earn money with all that time, several companies will pay for your opinions.

Survey companies working for retailers and products want to hear from you and are willing to pay you for your time. How much depends on how much time you want to spend answering their questions.

To try them out, I signed up for some of the most trusted survey companies. Opinion Outpost, Survey Junkie, Swagbucks, and One Opinion. I found them to be very similar both in how they work and how much they’re willing to pay.

Before you start making money you’ll be asked dozens of questions about yourself such as age, gender, race, location, employment, the number of people in your household and even your yearly income. You won’t get paid for that information.

In fact, you may not get paid much at all depending on how many surveys you qualify for.

As an example, I signed up with Opinion Outpost and answered all of those questions before being approved. I was told there were surveys I could take right now.

Those required me answering some of the same questions before the company determined my opinion counted. If I hadn’t

shopped at a home improvement store within the last few months I would not qualify for any surveys about home improvement.

The next survey wanted to hear from motorcycle enthusiasts. If I didn’t qualify, I took 5-10 minutes of answering questions before finding out the company wasn’t interested in my opinion. I also didn’t earn anything.

When I did qualify for surveys through Survey Junkie, the company emailed me new surveys it thought I could participate in.

Many times the same thing happened. I answered 10 minutes of questions but didn’t qualify for the survey. Survey Junkie gave me 2-3 points for that time.

point is worth about a penny with all of these companies and you are required to earn at least 1,000 points or $10 before you can redeem those points. Most of them either deposited the payout in my PayPal account but some paid in gift cards.

So is it worth the time and trouble?

I’ve read stories of people claiming to have earned as much as $100 a day answering surveys and watching videos but I’ve read far more reviews from people who say they earned only a few dollars for hours of answering questions.

Still, it’s easy work and if you’re stuck at home with nothing to do during the safe-at-home order or recommendation you might find it interesting.