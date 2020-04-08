The Town of Fort Deposit Implements New Laws Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Town Of Fort Deposit has issued an “Order of The State Health Officer Suspending Certain Public Gatherings Due to the Risk of the Infection by COVID-19” and, also passed a resolution “Declaring The Town of Fort Deposit State of Emergency.”

A curfew from 10 p.m-5 a.m has also been issued. Anyone violating this curfew will face the following fines:

1. Warning

2. Second Violation $250.00

3. Third Violation $500.00

Citizens of Fort Deposit are encouraged to obey these orders and stay home unless they have to work, have an emergency, or just need to go to the store and check on loved ones.