Alabama Resolves Complaint Over Old Ventilator Guidelines

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services says Alabama agreed to remove old ventilator triage guidelines that advocates said discriminated against the elderly and disabled. The state said the decade-old document was outdated and no longer applied, but federal officials expressed unclear concern. Alabama on Wednesday had more than 2,400 Coronavirus cases and 66 reported deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)