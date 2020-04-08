ALEA Is Working to Dispel COVID-19 Rumors

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it’s getting a lot of questions from drivers, particularly since Gov. Kay Ivey announced the stay-at-home order that runs until April 30.

Questions include whether law enforcement will set up checkpoints at Alabama state lines and whether they may ban drivers from entering the state.

“These are rumors,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “ALEA State Troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”

According to the stay-at-home order in effect until 5 p.m. April 30, every person is ordered to stay home except as necessary to perform “essential” activity. There are exceptions, all of which are listed at https://www.alea.gov/covid-19- response.